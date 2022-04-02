Police seek man behind robbery of Chase Bank in Rego Park

Police from the 112th Precinct are searching for the crook who robbed a Chase Bank in Rego Park on Friday afternoon.

Authorities say that the suspect, who is described as a man with a light complexion and thin build, entered the bank around 4:40 p.m. on April 1 and approached the teller’s window. He proceeded to pass a note to the 31-year-old female bank teller that demanded cash.

The teller, in fear for her safety, complied and gave the man an undisclosed amount of cash, police said. The suspect then fled on foot.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Police say the thief was last seen wearing a red cap, blue jeans, a beige jacket, a black hooded sweatshirt and a surgical mask.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers. nypdonline.org/, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.