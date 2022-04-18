NYPD searching for gunman who opened fire on Cambria Heights house

Police from the 105th Precinct in Queens Village are looking for the gunman who opened fire on a Cambria Heights home last week.

The NYPD released video surveillance of the suspect entering the driveway of the home in the vicinity of 115th Avenue and 221st Street around 4:10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 13. He pulled out a handgun and fired off at least four shots, police said.

A basement window sustained damage but there were no injuries and the gunman fled in a vehicle, according to the NYPD.

The suspect was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and light-colored pants with white and black sneakers. He had a beard and wore dark-rimmed eyeglasses, police said.

