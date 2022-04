NYPD searching for gunman who opened fire on Cambria Heights house

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Police from the 105th Precinct in Queens Village are looking for the gunman who opened fire on a Cambria Heights home last week.

The NYPD released video surveillance of the suspect entering the driveway of the home in the vicinity of 115th Avenue and 221st Street around 4:10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 13. He pulled out a handgun and fired off at least four shots, police said.

A basement window sustained damage but there were no injuries and the gunman fled in a vehicle, according to the NYPD.

The suspect was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and light-colored pants with white and black sneakers. He had a beard and wore dark-rimmed eyeglasses, police said.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.