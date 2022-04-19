Police in Ridgewood searching for cigarette-smoking bicycle thief

This guy wasn’t camera shy.

Police from the 104th Precinct in Ridgewood are looking for a suspect who broke into a home in the vicinity of George Street and Cypress Avenue at around 4 a.m. on Thursday, April 7.

The man gained entrance to the residency by manipulating the front door. Once inside, the suspect mugged for a surveillance camera before snatching a bicycle and fleeing the scene northbound on George Street, police said.

The NYPD released footage of the suspect who was wearing a Yankees baseball cap, a black hoodie and a green jacket with blue jeans and dark sneakers. He was smoking indoors as he was casing the home before robbing it.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.