QNS Weekender: 12 things to do in Queens

April showers may be coming down at the moment but there are still lots of things to do in Queens despite the weather.

On Friday, Queens Theatre kicks off its Latin Culture and Dance Fiesta, which runs from April 8 to 10. On Saturday, admire the beautiful cherry blossoms on a walk in Flushing Meadows Corona Park. On Sunday, Flushing Town Hall is putting on its 2022 CrossCurrent Contemporary Dance Festival.

For information about these events and more, check out these things to do in Queens from April 8 to 10.

GET TESTED AND VACCINATED

Before doing anything in person, make sure to get tested for COVID-19 and get vaccinated and boosted! Also, don’t forget to wear your mask indoors and socially distance wherever possible.

To slow the spread of COVID-19, the New York City Department of Health suggests getting tested often. Here is where you can find several places in Queens to get tested this weekend:

Enter your address and find a testing site near you at www1.nyc.gov/site/coronavirus/get-tested/covid-19-testing.page .

NYC Health + Hospitals offers several testing sites in Queens .

The United States Postal Service is also offering four free at-home test kits per address. Visit special.usps.com/testkits to learn how to order your test kits.

Visit vaccinefinder.nyc.gov to find a Queens vaccination site near you.

FRIDAY, APRIL 8

Cardio Sculpt (Torsney Playground): If everyday movement is a challenge, this cardio class may be for you! This low-impact cardio sculpt class consists of functional exercises that will help to loosen you up and make daily activities easier. Registration is required. Torsney Playground. nycparks.org. Free. 9 to 10 a.m., April 8.

Tai Chi (Lost Battalion Hall Recreation Center): Take this Tai chi with Kam class, offered through Rego Park Senior. Tai chi is an “internal Chinese martial art” practiced for defense training, health benefits and meditation. Registration is required. Gymnasium in Lost Battalion Hall Recreation Center. nycparks.org. Free. 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., April 8.

Bill Charlap Trio (Flushing Town Hall): Enjoy a performance by the Bill Charlap Trio, led by the eponymous pianist and Grammy winner, bassist Peter Washington and drummer Kenny Washington. The trio has been together for 23 years and is recognized as one of the leading ensembles in jazz music. Flushing Town Hall; 137-35 Northern Blvd., Flushing. flushingtownhall.org. $25 for general admission and $20 for members. 8 p.m., April 8.

Latin Culture and Dance Fiesta (Queens Theatre): The event features performances by some of New York City’s most renowned Latin presenters: Los Pleneros de la 21, Grupo Rebolu, Tango in America, Maduritas, Macrobioticas y Multiorgasmicas and a family-friendly performance of The Selfish Giant/El Gigante Egoísta in both English and Spanish. Queens Theatre; 14 United Nations Ave. South, Flushing Meadows Corona Park. queenstheatre,org. Ticket prices vary by performance. April 8-10.

SATURDAY, APRIL 9

It’s My Park (Catharine Turner Richardson Park): Volunteer with the Douglaston Local Development Corporation to clean up, rake and collect branches and leaves at the park. Catharine Turner Richardson Park. nycparks.org. Free. 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., April 9.

It’s My Park (Udall’s Park Preserve): The Udalls Cove Preservation Committee is looking for volunteers to remove and bag trash from various locations in Udalls Cove Park including the Ravine, Aurora Pond, Osprey Landing and Virginia Point. Udall’s Park Preserve. nycparks.org. Free. 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., April 9.

It’s My Park (Brookville Park): Help to beautify Brookville Park with the Friends of Brookville Park Dog Run. Brookville Boulevard and 147th Avenue in Brookville Park. nycparks.org. Free. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., April 9.

It’s My Park (Forest Park): The Kew Kids Forest School is looking for volunteers to participate in trail maintenance from planting and brush clearing to raking and litter cleanup. Registration is required. Wallenburg Square in Forest Park. nycparks.org. Free. 9:30 to 11 a.m., April 9.

Spring Cherry Blossoms Walk (Flushing Meadows Corona Park): Enjoy this spring walk at Flushing Meadows Corona Park and admire the iconic flowering cherry trees that begin to bloom each year. Unisphere in Flushing Meadows Corona Park. nycparks.org. Free. 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., April 9.

SUNDAY, APRIL 10

Historic New York (Ridgewood Reservoir): The Urban Park Rangers will lead this walk that highlights the history, ecology and engineering of Ridgewood Reservoir. Vermont Place Parking Lot in Highland Park. nycparks.org. Free. 10 to 11:30 a.m., April 10.

Walking Group (Forest Park): The program starts with a warm-up led by a Shape Up NYC instructor, followed by a walking workout that is good for walkers of all levels and paces. The workout ends with a cool down and stretch. The Overlook in Forest Park. nycparks.org. Free. 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., April 10.

2022 CrossCurrent Contemporary Dance Festival (Flushing Town Hall): This dance festival celebrates the vibrancy and diversity of the Asian American dance scene in the New York metropolitan area, featuring performances by Yuki Ishiguro, Chaery Moon, Chien-Ying Wang, Linda Kuo, Seyong Kim, Linda Kuo, Mamiko Nakatsugawa and Rathi Varma. Flushing Town Hall; 137-35 Northern Blvd., Flushing. flushingtownhall.org. $15 for general admission, $10 for members, students and seniors. 2 p.m., April 10.

