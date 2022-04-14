Suspect sought in teen stabbing at 7 train subway station in Elmhurst: NYPD

Police are searching for the crook who stabbed a 14-year-old boy as he was getting off a 7 train in Elmhurst Wednesday morning according to authorities.

Police from the 115th Precinct and Transit District 20 are looking for the suspect in the unprovoked attack that occurred around 8:40 a.m. on April 13 as the youngster exited a southbound 7 at the 90th Street-Elmhurst Avenue station. While on the platform, the teen was approached by an unknown individual who allegedly displayed a sharp object and proceeded to stab the victim in the abdomen, police said. The assailant then fled the station in an unknown direction.

Law enforcement sources told QNS that no words were exchanged during the attack.

EMS responded to the crime scene and rushed the youngster to Elmhurst Hospital Center where he was in stable condition, police said.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the assailant who was wearing a dark Yankees cap and black gaiter face covering with a gray hooded sweatshirt that features a Nike swoosh. The suspect was last seen wearing blue jeans and dark sneakers, police said.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.