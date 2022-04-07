Teen stabbed, robbed as mob of 10 deliver beatdown in Jackson Heights: NYPD

Police from the 115th Precinct in Jackson Heights are searching for 10 men in connection to a beatdown on 37th Avenue in broad daylight last week.

Just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29, the gang was caught on video surveillance in the heart of the Jackson Heights commercial corridor surrounding a 16-year-old boy who was operating a scooter with two passengers, police said.

The group demanded the teen’s scooter and then jumped the rider and his passengers, punching and kicking the victims. The teenager was stabbed one time in his back during the melee and the mob grabbed his scooter, valued at $1,300, his backpack, $20 in cash, and his iPhone XR valued at $500, according to the NYPD.

The mob took off in the direction of Roosevelt Avenue and a good samaritan transported the victim by private means to Elmhurst Hospital Center where he was in stable condition, police said.

The NYPD released the video of the Jackson Heights attack and a photo of one of the assailants who was wearing a dark-hooded jacket, blue jeans and dark sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.