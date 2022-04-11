Three sought for breaking into Rego Park school and spraying anti-Black graffiti: NYPD

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating after three suspects allegedly broke into P.S. 175 in Rego Park and spray-painted anti-Black racial slurs last month.

Police from the 112th Precinct in Forest Hills are looking for three young men who entered the Lynn Gross Discovery School, located at 64-5 102nd St., at around 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 26. The three suspects disabled a side door of the school and once inside they spray-painted various graffiti and the racial slurs throughout the classrooms, police said. They also took $100 in cash and a $150 gift card before fleeing through the side door in an unknown direction.

There were no injuries reported, according to the NYPD.

The NYPD released surveillance video and images of the three suspects on April 11. Police described them as young men between the ages of 16 and 20 years old.

Police said one suspect had a slim build and a light complexion and was wearing a black hooded winter jacket, gray sweatpants, sneakers and a dark-colored baseball cap. The second suspect had a thin build and a light complexion and was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, a dark-colored baseball cap and white sneakers. The third suspect also had a thin build and light complexion and he was wearing a dark-colored jacket, dark-colored pants, a dark-colored baseball cap, a white T-shirt and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS.