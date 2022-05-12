Classic car shows returning to Bay Terrace Shopping Center this summer

Cord Meyer Development will be putting on a series of free classic car shows at the Bay Terrace Shopping Center this summer with Jackie DeLuca and the Queens Classic Car Club.

The first show is scheduled to occur on May 24, with the Lisa Polizzi Band performing soul, country and rock cover songs.

All eight shows will run from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. every other week from May 24 to Aug. 30. There will be charity raffles and music. Rain dates are saved on the Tuesdays between events.

“We are thrilled to welcome back this enjoyable, family-friendly event,” Cord Meyer Development Vice President Controller Joe Forgione said. “The Bay Terrace Shopping Center is the heart of the community and has so much to offer, including great casual dining options. It’s the perfect place for a car show and we look forward to presenting other events in the months to come while meeting the needs of our neighbors in Bay Terrace and beyond.”

The Queens Classic Car Club was founded in 2013. The organization is dedicated to the classic car hobby and educating the public on the historical significance of past automobiles.

Cord Meyer was founded in 1904 and is a premier developer, owner and operator of high-quality retail, commercial and residential properties in Queens and the surrounding New York metro area, including Bay Terrace.

The Bay Terrace Shopping Center was developed from a Meyer family farm and has grown along with the community for over 60 years.