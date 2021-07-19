Cord Meyer hosts weekly classic car show at The Bay Terrace shopping center

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

For the next month, auto lovers can head to Bay Terrace for a night of classic cars, live music and raffles.

The free weekly event is hosted by Cord Meyer Development Company at The Bay Terrace shopping center and features vehicles from the Queens Classic Car Club, an organization founded in 2013. Car fans enjoyed the first show on July 13 and can return every Tuesday until Aug. 31.

According to Cord Meyer, the event is part of its mission to be the “heart of the community” by hosting arts and culture events for neighborhood residents.

“We want to thank the car clubs and everyone who made our first car show this summer such a success,” Cord Meyer CEO Matthew Whalen said. “Today’s Bay Terrace is much more than a shopping center. We’re a community destination that presents fun events like the car show alongside important human services, including blood drives, job fairs and dress-for-success initiatives. We look forward to presenting a growing number of family-friendly events in the months to come while meeting the needs of our neighbors in Bay Terrace and beyond.”

Organizers said that the show last Tuesday was a “great success” that featured 80 cars and a 50/50 raffle for Saint Mary’s Hospital for Children sponsored by Jackie DeLuca and Queens Classic Car Club.

Subsequent shows will be in the Bay Terrace parking lot on July 20, Aug. 3, Aug. 17 and Aug. 31 from 5 to 9 p.m. and will feature live music from cover bands like Contraband, Chickenhead Rocks and Bootleg Five.

For more information, visit QueensClassicCarClubinc.net or facebook.com/groups/845252309740677.