Community Board 5 to discuss rezoning projects during virtual meeting

Community Board 5 will host its monthly virtual meeting Wednesday, May 11, at 7:30 p.m. with a special presentation about rezoning at 78-44 and 78-46 Metropolitan Ave. to allow for an additional two stories and two dwelling units.

Sheldon Lobel, the attorney handling the rezoning for the space, will present the plan for upscaling the Animal Clinic of Queens in Middle Villa, allowing for “alterations and vertical enlargement.” Lobel will be speaking on behalf of Dr. Robert Thomas, who owns the Animal Clinic of Queens.

The meeting will be livestreamed on YouTube for members of the public or on the board’s website at nyc.gov/qnscb5.

Anyone wishing to address the board can submit a typed statement to the Community Board website no later than 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11. Testimony will be read into the record during the board meeting.

For additional information, community members may call the board’s office at 718-366-1834 or send an email to QN05@cb.nyc.gov.