Creep sought for groping woman’s rear end at Court Square subway station in Long Island City

Police from the 108th Precinct in Long Island City and Transit District 20 are on the lookout for a man who allegedly groped a woman in Court Square Wednesday morning.

According to authorities, a 32-year-old woman was climbing the stairs at the Court Square and Jackson Avenue subway station just before 9:30 a.m. on May 18 when the suspect, who was sitting at the top of the staircase, forcibly touched her rear end as she walked past him.

When the victim went to confront her assailant, he got up and walked away heading towards Jackson Avenue, police said.

The NYPD released a surveillance photo of the suspect on May 19. Authorities say he is in his mid-40s and has a dark complexion. He is about 5 feet 8 inches tall and 160 pounds with black hair, a beard, brown eyes and missing the top row of his teeth.

He was last seen wearing a red, white and blue bubble jacket, black jeans and black sneakers, police said.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.