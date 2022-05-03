South Queens lawmakers to honor fallen Firefighter Timothy Klein with state resolution

Just days after the funeral service for fallen FDNY firefighter and Rockaway resident Timothy Klein on April 29, at the Church of St. Francis DeSales in Belle Harbor, state Senator Joseph Addabbo and Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato sponsored a resolution that will have his heroism recognized by New York State.

Klein grew up in Breezy Point and lived in Belle Harbor, two Rockaway neighborhoods represented by both Addabbo and Pheffer Amato.

The six-year veteran of the FDNY responded to a three-alarm fire at a Canarsie home on April 24 and was inside when a ceiling collapsed and critically injured him. He was later pronounced dead at Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center.

“This resolution is a small way that we in the legislature can honor Firefighter Klein for laying down his life to protect others,” Addabbo said. “This is the risk that our first responders take every day they go to work. While these words cannot bring Firefighter Klein back, we hope they can provide some comfort to his family, friends and colleagues in knowing that his sacrifice is recognized throughout New York State and that we honor his memory.”

The 31-year-old was remembered as a real-life hero not just as a firefighter but for using his carpentry skills on his days off to build ramps for young people in need. Klein is survived by his father, retired city firefighter Patrick Klein, mother Diane, three sisters and his girlfriend.

“This resolution to honor our fallen hero is a testament of our appreciation for his service,” Pheffer Amato said. “Our state owes a great deal of thanks to Firefighter Timothy Klein, and all first responders like him who put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe. Timothy embodied bravery and was a true hero. His acts of heroism will not be forgotten.”

Addabbo also thanked Governor Kathy Hochul for granting his request, and that of his constituents, to have the American flags at the Cross Bay Veterans Memorial Bridge, be flown at half-mast in honor of Klein.