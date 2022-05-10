Far Rockaway man admits to gunning down neighbor just before Christmas 2019: DA

Far Rockaway resident Michael Hall admitted to being the triggerman in a 2019 fatal shooting of a 45-year-old man in front of a delicatessen on Rockaway Beach Boulevard, according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.

Hall, 36, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the first degree Monday before Queens Supreme Court Justice Ushir Pandit-Durant after he was seen on video surveillance gunning down Dion Gumby just a week before Christmas.

According to the charges, on the evening of Dec. 18, 2019, Hall was standing in front of the Sandwich Spot, located at 87-18 Rockaway Blvd. near 88th Street just doors away from his home, when he encountered Gumby and the two men talked briefly. As Gumby turned and walked away, Hall suddenly pulled out a firearm and fired the weapon in front of a number of people, some of whom were children.

Gumby was struck multiple times and suffered gunshot wounds to his abdomen, torso and arm, according to the charges. EMS transported Gumby, who also lived in Far Rockaway, to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he ultimately died of his injuries.

Hall fled the crime scene and was arrested approximately two weeks later.

“As a result of his guilty plea, this defendant has taken responsibility for the December 2019 shooting that caused the death of the victim in Far Rockaway,” Katz said. “The defendant is now expected to serve a lengthy prison term when he is sentenced later this month. We will not relent in our efforts to hold divers of crime accountable for their actions.”

Hall will be sentenced on May 23. Justice Pandit-Usher indicated she will order Hall to be incarcerated to 21 years in prison.