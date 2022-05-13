Quantcast
Environment

Flushing BID and volunteers clean up Bland Playground

By
0
comments
Posted on
Flushing
Volunteers join the Flushing BID for a spring cleanup event at Bland Playground on Wednesday, May 11. (Photo courtesy of Councilwoman Sandra Ung’s office)

The Flushing Business Improvement District (BID) along with City Councilwoman Sandra Ung and volunteers from a local Chase Bank branch for a cleanup event at James Bland Playground on Wednesday, May 11.

“Spring Cleaning Day in Flushing demonstrates what can happen when corporations and nonprofits partner,” said Dian Yu, executive director, Flushing BID. “Together, we can keep Flushing clean.”

Flushing
Photo courtesy of Ung’s office

Approximately 30 volunteers from the Chase Bank branch in nearby Skyview Center and representatives from the BID spent three hours picking up trash and painting park benches in the playground, which is located at the intersection of 40th Road and Prince Street.

New York Gears Up for Earth Day, April 22, 2022 with Jessica Ottney Mahar, NY Director of Policy and Strategy, The Nature Conservancy

Schneps Connects

Bland Playground has several play areas, as well as handball and basketball courts. It was built in 1952, and will soon undergo a complete, approximately year-long renovation.

Flushing is very dense, so we don’t have a lot of opportunities to create new open space, which is why we have to focus on taking care of the parks and playgrounds we do have,” Ung said. “And playgrounds in downtown Flushing, like Bland, Maple and Bowne, receive a lot of use, especially in the summer, so we appreciate volunteer efforts like this to help keep them in good shape.”

Flushing
City Councilwoman Sandra Ung paints a bench at Bland Playground. (Photo courtesy of Ung’s office)

The cleanup event was coordinated on the part of Chase Bank by Jason Xia, who thanked the BID and community leaders for their volunteer efforts. 

“We hope to do more work in the future for the betterment of the community,” Xia said.

About the Author

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Latest News

Dining & Nightlife

Entertainment

Police & Fire

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Related Articles

More from Around New York