Flushing Tangram hosts family-friendly Mother’s Day celebration

Hundreds of visitors braved the heavy rain on Saturday, May 7, for a family-friendly Mother’s Day celebration at Tangram, a new cultural epicenter in the heart of downtown Flushing.

Tangram’s “MOMents with Mom” event was held at 133-27 39th Ave., where guests were greeted by TANGRAMTRON, a 10-foot-tall dancing robot who challenged them to a dance battle.

Guests won prizes such as a gift bag sponsored by Muze Hair Salon or the grand prize strollers sponsored by Queens Baby. Both tenants will be opening at Tangram in the coming weeks.

The event also featured a keepsake photo with mom or a mother figure, a Mother’s Day card-making station, fresh carnations and a dance between mothers and children with a live DJ. There were also giveaways from Hong Kong-style cafe Cuppa Tea, Taiwanese dessert bar Meet Fresh and XLK Hot Pot and more.

According to Cynthia Yeh, public relations, events and marketing Associate of F&T Group, this was one of the first of many opportunities to welcome New York City residents to Tangram’s doorstep as a must-visit destination in Queens.

Tangram offers 1.2 million square feet including retail, residential, office and hotel space. This New York destination includes and will soon open a four-star, 208-key Renaissance New York Flushing Hotel, a state-of-the-art 4DX movie theater from Regal Cinemas, Orangetheory Fitness, premier learn-to-swim facility Goldfish Swim School and the neighborhood’s first beer garden. Tangram also features a 24,000-square-foot food hall, a foodie’s paradise with international eats.