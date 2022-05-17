Flushing Town Hall to host free arts festival celebrating Queens’ cultural diversity and talent

Flushing Town Hall and City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams are inviting community members to enjoy the best of Queens’ cultural diversity and talent at the “Celebrate Our Community!” arts festival at Charles Drew Park in Jamaica on Saturday, May 21, from 2 to 5 p.m.

The festival, produced by the nonprofit cultural institution Flushing Town Hall, is funded by Adams, who represents the district, and the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs’ Cultural Immigrant Initiative.

“We are thrilled to program this free festival with support from Speaker Adams and NYC’s Cultural Immigrant Initiative,” said Ellen Kodadek, Flushing Town Hall’s executive and artistic director. “Spring is a great time of year to bring the arts outdoors and to spend time with our neighbors in New York City parks! We look forward to presenting a variety of music and dance performances, along with hands-on art making activities for kids and adults of all ages. It will be a lively and joyful afternoon.”

Adams said they’re excited to celebrate and showcase the brilliance of Queen’s diverse community.

“I invite everyone to take part in this free, family-friendly festival. I thank Flushing Town Hall and all of our community participants for your partnership on this event,” Adams said.

The festival will take place outdoors (with a rain date set for May 28 in the event of inclement weather) at Charles Drew Park located at 116th Avenue and 140th Street in Jamaica.

Here’s a lineup of the performances and activities:

A Bollywood and Indian folk fusion concert by artist Anjali

Queensboro Dance Festival performances by the Natraj Center for Performing Arts, Wendy Kamal and David Ali Dance Academy and Ghungaroo Dance Company

A dance party and DJ workshop for kids and families with DJ Nett and the Nettwork Inc. Youth DJs

A PulpMobile papermaking workshop by Rejin Leys

A canvas bag design workshop by Black Village Arts

To learn more about Flushing Town Hall programs and events taking place this spring and summer, visit flushingtownhall.org/events.