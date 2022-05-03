Man posing as car salesman sought in Springfield Gardens robbery of young woman: NYPD

A woman who went to a Springfield Gardens home late last month looking to buy a car found trouble instead.

Police from the 105th Precinct in Queens Village are looking for an unidentified man who offered a 2012 Honda Accord for sale on Facebook Marketplace. A 20-year-old victim went to a private home at 144-30 183rd St. alongside the Belt Parkway where she met the suspect to buy the car at around 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, according to the NYPD.

The man stated that the car was in the backyard of the home. The victim hesitated to follow him and he allegedly pulled out a handgun and demanded her money and cellphone, police said. The young woman complied and handed over $3,100 in cash and her iPhone 13, valued at $900, police said. The suspect fled as a passenger in a black, four-door sedan. There were no shots fired and the victim was not injured.

The NYPD released video surveillance of the suspect who had a dark complexion and short hair. He was wearing a black face mask, a black hooded jacket, dark jeans and white and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.