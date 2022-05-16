Man sought in vicious Queens Village pistol-whipping attack: NYPD

A gunman relentlessly bludgeoned a pedestrian’s skull on a residential street a block south of Hillside Avenue in Queens Village Friday morning, according to authorities.

Police from the 105th Precinct say a man was walking in front of 217-17 89th Ave. at 9:30 a.m. on May 13, when he was approached by a much larger man who pulled out a handgun. A physical struggle ensued and the assailant pistol-whipped the victim three times in the head, knocking him to the sidewalk. The suspect continued to land at least seven more blows.

Before running off in an unknown direction, the attacker removed approximately $4,200 in cash from the victim’s jacket pocket, police said.

EMS responded to the crime scene and rushed the victim to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in stable condition for bleeding and lacerations to his head, police said.

The NYPD released surveillance video of the attack which shows the suspect who is described as a bald man with a dark complexion and a beard. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, black pants and dark sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.