New leadership at Port Authority Aviation Department

Congratulations to All! Top positions at PANYNJ Aviation announced

This leadership is in place to guide the redevelopment of JFK Airport into the next gen airport that will serve the travelers of the world and community in Queens.

Charles Everett has been named Director, Aviation Department, responsible for leading the Port Authority’s airport system and corporate functions toward the achievement of our vision of being a world-class operator of world-class airports. Over the last four years, Charles has also done an excellent job serving dually as the Deputy Director of Aviation and General Manager of JFK Airport.