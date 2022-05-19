Quantcast

New leadership at Port Authority Aviation Department

By Jeff Yapalater
Port Aviation promotions
Charles Everett, Teresa Rizzuto, Jim Heitman

Congratulations to All!  Top positions at PANYNJ Aviation announced

This leadership is in place to guide the redevelopment of JFK Airport into the next gen airport that will serve the travelers of the world and community in Queens.

Charles Everett has been named Director, Aviation Department, responsible for leading the Port Authority’s airport system and corporate functions toward the achievement of our vision of being a world-class operator of world-class airports. Over the last four years, Charles has also done an excellent job serving dually as the Deputy Director of Aviation and General Manager of JFK Airport.

  • James Heitmann has been named Director, Aviation Redevelopment, serving as the key leader and driving force for our multi-billion dollar redevelopment programs. Jim and the redevelopment teams will be part of the Aviation Department, with a direct reporting relationship to the Chief Operating Officer and the Chief Development Officer, Derek Utter. Continuing the framework of the past few years at the senior executive level, the ED, CDO and COO, working together, will continue to provide the overall high-level leadership for the airport redevelopment projects with respect to deal making, strategy, policy and overall direction.
  • Teresa Rizzuto has been named General Manager, JFK International Airport. Terri has served as Interim Deputy General Manager of JFK for the last three years, working closely with Charles Everett to lead the airport as we prepare to advance a transformational multi-billion dollar redevelopment program.

