New York Music Month to return in June with concerts in southeast Queens

The fifth annual New York Music Month (NYMM) is returning in June offering a mix of live and virtual programming, including a summer concert series with the Parks Department that will take place in southeast Queens featuring African, Jamaican/R&B, classic hip-hop and Motown music.

This year’s NYMM will feature a combination of in-person and virtual programming, with more than 20 events, including an all-day industry conference on the future of NYC’s music industry, skill-building workshops, free rehearsal space, songwriting camp and showcases of emerging NYC artists.

The monthlong series aims to support songwriters, established musicians, emerging artists, and the city’s entire musical community, many of whom were severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME).

“We are thrilled to announce the return of New York Music Month this June, offering a mix of live and virtual programming that showcases, convenes, and supports the diverse talent and creativity of New York City’s music community,” said Anne del Castillo, commissioner of MOME. “Our musicians, industry professionals, and venues have given rise to some of the most influential music in the world, and New York Music Month celebrates the role of this sector in elevating our city’s reputation as a global creative capital,” del Castillo said.

In southeast Queens, the concerts will be held at Roy Wilkins Park and Archie Spigner Park in St. Albans and Baisley Pond Park in Springfield Gardens.

Showtimes are listed below:

Bambara – African

Saturday, June 4, 2022, 4 to 6 p.m.

Roy Wilkins Park (Merrick Boulevard between 115th Avenue, 116th Avenue and Baisley Boulevard)

Derrick Barnett & The Statement Band – Jamaican/R&B

Saturday, June 11, 2022, 4 to 6 p.m.

Archie Spigner Park (169th Street, Merrick Boulevard and Marne Place between Linden Boulevard, Sayres Avenue and 111th Road)

Ralph McDaniels and Friends – Hip Hop Classic

Sunday, June 19, 2022, 3 to 5 p.m.

Roy Wilkins Park (Merrick Boulevard between 115th Avenue, 116th Avenue and Baisley Boulevard)

Dr. K’s Motown Review – Motown

Baisley Pond Park

Friday, June 24, 2022, 7 to 9 p.m.

Sutphin Boulevard and Baisley Boulevard S.

Information on all New York Music Month events can be found at NYMusicMonth.nyc. To join the conversation follow the #NYMM2022 hashtag on social media.