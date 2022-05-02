Man pistol-whipped during attempted robbery in Jackson Heights: NYPD

A man was pistol-whipped in the head as he walked near a Jackson Heights house of worship during the early morning late last month.

Police from the 115th Precinct are looking for a gunman who approached the victim near the Community United Methodist Church at 81st Street and 35th Avenue around 5:30 a.m. on April 25, pulled out a firearm and demanded money. When the 61-year-old man refused, saying he had no cash, the perpetrator allegedly smashed him several times in the skull with his handgun, police said.

The assailant took off running eastbound on 35th Avenue. EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to Elmhurst Hospital Center in stable condition.

The NYPD released video surveillance of the suspect walking nearby and described him as wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a dark jacket, black sweatpants and white sneakers.