Queens organizations deliver 1,600 bags of groceries to NYCHA residents

Rise Light & Power, the operator of the Ravenswood Generating Station, delivered 400 bags of fresh, healthy groceries to each New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) in western Queens Wednesday, May 25.

Astoria, Queensbridge, Ravenswood and Woodside Houses received 400 bags each, totaling 1,600 bags of food.

Will Fisher, an external affairs manager for Rise Light & Power, said that now more than ever, everyone needs to pitch in and look out for their neighbors.

“Rise is committed to western Queens, both in planning long-term for our renewable energy future and in doing our part to meet the needs that exist today,” Fisher said.

Rise Light & Power has received harsh criticism this year from Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney for harmful pollution coming from the Ravenswood Generating Station. However, the local energy manager is planning to move towards renewable energy.

“We are proud to partner with Share for Life, a cooperatively-owned local grocer, and of course with our partners at NYCHA Astoria, Queensbridge, Ravenswood and Woodside.”

The groceries were provided by Brooklyn Supported Agriculture, a cooperative business connecting fresh produce to NYC communities.

Share for Life NYC Founder and Executive Director Janine Saulsbury thanked Rise Light & Power for its work handing out food on Wednesday.

“Hunger and food insecurity are pervasive throughout New York City, impacting more than a million New Yorkers even before COVID-19,” Saulsbury said. “Thank you to Rise Light & Power for stepping up to help address this critical need in western Queens.”