Resorts World NYC collaborates with York College on ‘introduction to gaming operations’ course

Resorts World New York City and York College announced their new partnership on an “Introduction to Gaming Operations” course.

The six-week program, which is open to the public, is designed to expose participants to casino operations with the goal of creating a pipeline of local job opportunities at RWNYC, which is just 20 minutes from York’s campus in Jamaica.

The collaboration is part of RWNYC’s long-standing commitment to investing in the economy of its southeast Queens community and creating local job opportunities.

Through the program, RWNYC, which is operated by the Genting Group, has committed to doubling its workforce, adding more than 1,000 union jobs if it is granted a full commercial casino license.

“I am proud of WNYC’s partnership with York College, one of our city’s finest universities, which is located right in our backyard,” Genting America East President Robert DeSalvio said. “Giving back to our Queens community is a top priority for RWNYC and this course will allow us to fulfill that mission. Participants will gain firsthand multidisciplinary knowledge and experiences that will serve them throughout their careers, whether in the gaming business or another field of their choosing.”

A team of seasoned RWNYC executives serves as the “knowledge experts” who helped to develop the course content in tandem with York College’s business and economic department. Participants will learn about various operational departments including slots and table games, marketing, cage, security, hotel operations and information technology. Participants will also learn about the variety of career choices available within the gaming industry. The course will culminate in a full property tour where participants will be able to observe the operations they have been learning about in action.

“York College is delighted with this collaboration between its institution and Resorts World,” York College President Dr. Berenecea Johnson Eanes said. “This course will help participants develop the unique skills to take advantage of job and career opportunities available at Resorts World New York City. I thank President DeSalvio and Vice President of Community Development Michelle Stoddart, along with the entire Resorts World leadership team, for their vision and their faith in York as a partner in this effort.”

The six-week course launches on Wednesday, June 8, in person at York College. An online session will begin on Saturday, July 16. The course is open to the public, and for more information and to register visit Intro to Gaming Operations.

Since opening in 2011, RWNYC has generated more than $3 billion for the state’s education fund. RWNYC has created hundreds of good-paying union jobs and a full casino license would add hundreds more to its workforce.