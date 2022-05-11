Sac’s Place expands with new outdoor dining area at Kaufman Studios in Astoria

After nearly 34 years in business, Sac’s Place is expanding its new space with an outdoor dining area, called the “pizza garden,” at Kaufman Astoria Studios.

The pizza garden, now open to the public, sits on the side of Sac’s Place at 35-11 35th Ave. in Astoria. The outdoor extension features a new electric oven from Europe, 15 tables and a full bar.

The pizza garden sits between two landmark buildings, where some of the most famous silent film stars attended premiere parties. Kaufman Astoria Studios, which opened in 1920, filmed iconic modern television and movies, from “Sesame Street” and “Orange Is the New Black” to “Men in Black 3.”

The pizza garden will host live music two days a week starting Thursday, May 19.

Customers can also look forward to a wine tasting event in mid-July as well as the annual Abruzzo pig roast in November.

Sac’s Place opened in 1989 after owners and brothers Domenico and Anthony Sacramone decided they wanted to leave the corporate world to open their own restaurant.

“I realized the corporate world wasn’t for me,” Domenico said. “So, out of college, we opened up a little pizzeria and based it on all my mother’s cooking.”

Sac’s Place first opened on Broadway and 29th Street, serving pizza and small homestyle meals. After the first eight years in business, they took over and expanded the space next door, making a full restaurant with outdoor dining, a cafe and a pickup section for take-out pizza.

“After that we just kept growing, making the ravioli ourselves, the gnocchi — 90% of the pasta we make is homemade,” Domenico said.

A few years ago, Sac’s Place moved to Kaufman Astoria Studios where Domenico said business has been good despite the quieter location.

“Our regulars were coming in, the studio people would come in, the production companies,” Domenico said. “Even though I had 30 tremendous years on Broadway and 29th Street, here we have an outdoor pizza garden, extra room indoors to do parties — it’s a nice natural progression for us. We love where we are.”

As COVID-19 rates currently spike in New York City, Domenico mentioned that this is the perfect time to open an outdoor dining area.

“There are definitely customers who don’t want to take chances and want to eat outside,” Domenico said. “There are already so many people who told me they are so glad to get a slice and eat it outdoors.”

Sac’s Place is also offering single slices for the first time since they moved in 2019.

“We are excited to finally open Sac’s Pizza Garden and share the delicious pizza our patrons have grown to love for the past 33 years in a beautiful outdoor space, on the historic Kauffman Astoria Studios lot,” Domenico said. “Whether just grabbing a slice, a whole pizza pie or a drink, we hope this is a space that the community can come together and just enjoy great, authentic Italian food.”