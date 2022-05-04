Mayor appoints Ulrich commissioner at Department of Buildings, Miranda as city sheriff

Former south Queens Councilman Eric Ulrich was appointed commissioner of the city Department of Buildings (DOB), Mayor Eric Adams announced Tuesday. The Republican served three terms representing District 32 before joining the Adams administration as a senior adviser in January.

“From day one, Mayor Adams has made ‘Get Stuff Done’ the motto of his administration, and this is the spirit I bring to the Department of Buildings,” Ulrich said. “I will be laser-focused on raising safety standards on job sites, delivering the customer service our city deserves and making our building industry the most sustainable in the nation. I look forward to working collaboratively across the agency and with all of the stakeholders to move our city forward.”

While in the City Council, Ulrich served on the Committee on Housing and Buildings and was a leader in the city’s rebuilding effort following Superstorm Sandy, passing legislation to accelerate the rebuilding process while using the council’s oversight powers to improve the Rapid Repairs and Build It Back programs, according to the mayor’s office.

“Eric Ulrich has served south Queens and our city with integrity and dedication for well over a decade, from fighting for a more efficient recovery following Superstorm Sandy’s devastation of his district to being a catalyst for the creation of the New York City Department of Veterans Services,” Queens Borough President Donovan Richards said. “It was an honor to serve with him in the City Council, and I look forward to the critical work we will do together in his new role as Department of Buildings commissioner. I commend Mayor Adams for this selection, and I have the utmost confidence in Eric Ulrich’s ability to serve our families in Queens and beyond as our city’s comeback continues.”

Queens Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Tom Grech applauded Ulrich’s appointment with the leaders of the other four borough chambers.

“Eric demonstrated a common-sense approach to governing and a deep commitment to public service that will serve the Adams administration and all New Yorkers well as he takes on this new role,” they said in a joint statement. We congratulate Eric on this appointment and look forward to working with him to streamline services to make the agency more efficient, so it can better serve New York City businesses and the public. We are confident that Eric is the right person to lead this agency and ‘Get Stuff Done’ for small business owners and all New Yorkers.”

Ulrich grew up in South Ozone Park and lives in the Rockaways.

Meanwhile, Adam appointed Flushing resident Anthony Miranda as sheriff of New York City. The former NYPD sergeant came up short in his campaigns for Queens borough president and the City Council and will now oversee the primary civil law enforcement agency across the five boroughs.

“It is an honor to join the leadership ranks and long history of the New York City Sheriff’s Office as the 123rd sheriff,” Miranda said. “I look forward to serving this administration and the great city of New York in ensuring the sheriff’s office and all its members serve with distinction and integrity.”

Miranda was a first responder during the 9/11 terrorist attacks and was a co-founder and executive chairman of the National Latino Officers Association. He also served as chief of police and director of security for the city Administration of Children’s Services.

“The prerequisite to prosperity is public safety and justice, and the people who serve this city embody that maxim,” Adams said. “Anthony Miranda has spent decades protecting and serving the people of this city, and, as sheriff, he will bring his experience, expertise, and passion to ensure the office fulfills its mission and serves all New Yorkers fairly and equitably.”