Veterans Resource Center reopens at Queens Borough Hall following COVID-19 closure

The New York City Department of Veterans’ Services (DVS) reopened its satellite office at Queens Borough Hall in Kew Gardens Thursday, April 28, after the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to close down for more than two years.

Established in 2016 to serve the nearly 42,000 military veterans who call Queens home, the Veteran Resource Center is once again providing information and one-on-one consultations for veterans seeking information about benefits and services available to them.

“I’m proud that the People’s House, Queens Borough Hall, will once again be home to a Veteran Resource Center satellite office, which will offer our veterans a one-stop-shop for critical services and in-person assistance without having to venture to the agency’s main office in Manhattan,” Queens Borough President Donovan Richards said. “Queens is home to more veterans than any other borough, and these American heroes deserve nothing less than an easily accessible DVS office right here in the heart of the borough’s civic center. I invite all of our borough’s veterans to visit the Borough Hall satellite office to get the information about all the benefits and services they are entitled to.”

The satellite office is located in Room 222 of Borough Hall, located at 120-55 Queens Blvd. It is open to walk-in visitors, as well as those who make appointments in advance, Mondays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will be staffed by a DVS employee. Appointments can be made by calling 718-286-2868.

“We are excited for our Veteran Resource Center satellite site to return to Queens Borough Hall,” DVS Commissioner James Hendon said. “Queens is home to the largest population of veterans in New York City, and we are eager to continue providing this vibrant community with compassionate connections to vital services and resources. I thank Borough President Richards for his commitment to our work and look forward to our continued collaboration as we support our community.”

Subway riders can get to Queens Borough Hall by taking the E or F train to the Union Turnpike-Kew Gardens station. Borough Hall is also served by several bus lines, including the Q60, Q46, Q10 and Q37 lines.