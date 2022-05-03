Whitestone convenience store sells prize-winning Take 5 lottery ticket

One lucky Take 5 player won nearly $20,000 last week with a prize-winning ticket bought at a Whitestone convenience store.

On April 28, the New York Lottery announced that the ticket, worth $19,725.50, was sold at Gajanand Convenience Inc., located at 22-18 154th St.

Another top prize-winning ticket worth an identical amount was sold nearby at a shop in Elmont on Long Island.

Take 5 drawings are televised daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. and numbers are drawn from one through 39. Take 5 players with midday and evening draws on one ticket should visit nylottery.ny.gov to see if they have winning numbers.

Players who have won any amount may claim their prize up to one year from the date of the drawing.

New Yorkers struggling with a gambling addiction, or who know someone who is, can find help by calling the state’s toll-free, confidential HOPEline at 877-8-HOPENY (877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (467369.) Standard text rates may apply.