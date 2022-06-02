Brooklyn man sentenced after pleading guilty to sex trafficking teen girl in Queens: DA

On May 31, a Brooklyn man was sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to sex trafficking of a child, rape and other crimes at the now-defunct Umbrella Hotel in Kew Gardens and other locations around the borough.

Jordan Adderley, 32, of Watkins Street profited from the prostitution of a 16-year-old girl whom he drove to various hotels to have sex with male customers in exchange for cash. The victim engaged in prostitution acts between September and October of 2020, according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.

According to court records, in September 2020, Adderley met the victim and began manipulating her into thinking he could help her find her freedom. He rented a hotel room at the Hillcrest Hotel near the JFK AirTrain in Jamaica, where he taught the victim how to sell her body for sex in exchange for money. He also had intercourse and oral sex with the underage girl, who was almost half his age.

The defendant’s scheme included a trip to the now-shuttered Umbrella Hotel on Queens Boulevard, where an undercover NYPD team rescued the victim. Officers also found Adderley waiting for the victim in a car outside the hotel, with dozens of glassine envelopes of cocaine, according to court records.

Adderley pleaded guilty on May 2 to sex trafficking of a child, sex trafficking, rape in the third degree, criminal sex act in the third degree and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree.

“This defendant lined his pockets with the money the victim made performing sex acts on strangers,” Katz said. “Sex trafficking is a degrading industry that has caused irreparable harm to this young teenager. Although we cannot undo the trauma, we are holding this defendant accountable, and he will now spend time behind bars for his egregious actions.”

Queens Supreme Court Justice Peter Vallone sentenced Adderley to a determinate term of eight years in prison, to be followed by five years post-release supervision. Adderley will also be required to register as a sex offender upon his release.