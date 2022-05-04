Brooklyn man pleads guilty to sex trafficking a runaway girl at Kew Gardens hotel: DA

A Brooklyn man admitted he trafficked a teenage runaway girl at the now-shuttered Umbrella Hotel in Kew Gardens and various other motels in Queens.

Jordan Adderley, 32, of Watkins Street in Brownsville, pleaded guilty to sex trafficking of a child and other crimes for profiting from the prostitution of a 16-year-old girl, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Tuesday, explaining that the defendant taught the youngster how to trade sex for cash and drove her to several hotels to meet up with strangers.

According to court records, in September 2020, Adderley met the victim and began manipulating her into thinking he could help her find her freedom. He rented a hotel room at the Hillcrest Hotel near the JFK AirTrain in Jamaica, where he taught the victim how to sell her body for sex in exchange for money. He also had intercourse and oral sex with the underage girl, who was almost half his age.

The defendant’s scheme included a trip to the now-defunct Umbrella Hotel on Queens Boulevard, where an undercover NYPD team rescued the victim. Officers also found Adderley waiting for the victim in a car outside the hotel, with dozens of glassine envelopes of cocaine, according to court records.

“No one can undo the trauma inflicted upon this young teenager by this defendant’s callous actions, but as a result of this guilty plea, secured by my office, the defendant will serve prison time and be held accountable for the egregious crimes,” Katz said.

Adderley pleaded guilty Monday before Queens Supreme Court Justice Peter Vallone, Jr. to sex trafficking of a child, rape, criminal sex act and criminal possession of a controlled substance. Sentencing was set for May 17. Justice Vallone indicated that he will order Adderley to serve a determinate term of eight years in prison, to be followed by five years’ post-release supervision. Adderley will also be required to register as a sex offender.