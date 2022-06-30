Quantcast
Dead man found under furniture in Woodhaven home: NYPD

Woodhaven
Reports of a pungent stench emanating from a Woodhaven apartment led to the discovery of a dead man Wednesday afternoon, Jun3 29, according to authorities.

Police from the 102nd Precinct in Richmond Hill responded to a 911 call of a foul odor at 76-16 Jamaica Ave. just a couple of blocks south of Cypress Hills Cemetery and were able to gain entrance into the “apartment of concern,” according to the NYPD.

Once inside the Woodhaven home, which is located above a store alongside the elevated J and Z subway line, officers discovered the body of a man that was stuffed under a couch with trauma to his back in the living room.

EMS responded and declared the man dead at the scene, police said.

There are no arrests so far and investigators are working to identify the victim. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

