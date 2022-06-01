Flushing Town Hall receives $100k to continue offering programs to the community

Flushing Town Hall has received $100,000 in this year’s state budget ensuring that it can continue to maintain its robust creative calendar and offering for the community, Assemblyman Ron Kim announced.

“Art is a way of expression, a way of joy and a way of making people understand things which can’t be communicated in conventional ways,” Kim said. “Art matters because we matter. Our stories matter. Flushing Town Hall has shown their commitment in bringing outstanding and thought-provoking programs and exhibits to our community, and in the process served countless people throughout our borough and city.”

The mission of the Flushing Council on Culture and the Arts (FCAA), Flushing Town Hall’s parent organization, is to present multidisciplinary global arts that engage and educate the diverse communities of Queens and New York City. Flushing Town Hall Executive and Artistic Director Ellen Kodadek said that the organization is “enormously grateful” for Kim’s support.

“We wouldn’t be able to serve the enormously diverse communities in Queens without the financial support and encouragement of many partners,” Kodadek said. “Assembly member Kim has shown himself to be a true champion of our local community here in Flushing, and an ally of communities across Queens and New York City, and so it is an honor to have his partnership and support.”

Kodadek added that they’re also grateful to the Assembly and the governor for making more money available, and to Kim for advocating for Flushing Town Hall for so many years.

“This generous award will go a long way toward helping us bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic,” Kodadek said.