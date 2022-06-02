Man attacked by hockey stick-swinging brute after trying to help fellow subway rider in Queens: NYPD

A good Samaritan was assaulted inside a Court Square subway station by a bald-headed man who was swinging a hockey stick Tuesday evening.

Police from the 108th Precinct in Long Island City and Transit District 20 are on the lookout for the suspect who was involved in a melee inside the 23rd Street – Ely Avenue station, at around 5:30 p.m. on May 31.

On the platform for the northbound E train, a 54-year-old man saw the suspect punching another man and attempted to intervene, police said. The alleged assailant proceeded to head butt the victim and grabbed a hockey stick he had in his possession and proceeded to smash the victim over the back of his neck before fleeing the station on foot in an unknown direction.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at Mount Sinai Hospital-Queens in Astoria, authorities said.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect who is described as approximately 30-years old with a light complexion, medium build and a bald head. He was last seen wearing a gray polo shirt, tan trousers, black and white sneakers and a gray backpack.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.