Two young men sought in Jamaica car jacking last weekend: NYPD

Police from the 103rd Precinct in Jamaica are looking for a gun-toting carjacker and his accomplice who threatened a motorist Saturday morning.

The two suspects approached a 2021 Camry in front of 143-12 Lakewood Ave. in Jamaica at 5 a.m. on May 28 and demanded the driver get out of the car, according to the NYPD. When the 38-year-old man refused, one of the suspects allegedly pulled out a handgun and forced the victim out of the vehicle. The two alleged carjackers jumped in the Camry and drove off, police said.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the two suspects who appear to be in their late teens or early 20s. One wore a black baseball cap and a dark jacket and the other suspect wore a black hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.