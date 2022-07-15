Alleged bigot head-butts man after making anti-Asian comments in Astoria: NYPD

Police are searching for the brute who head-butted an Asian man after making anti-Asian comments in Astoria on July 12, leaving the victim with a chipped tooth, according to authorities.

Authorities say that the alleged bigot approached the 22-year-old Asian man just before 9 p.m. on July 12 outside of 34-27 Steinway St. within the confines of the 114th Precinct. Unprovoked, the aggressor began making anti-Asian statements to the victim, before head-butting the man and fleeing the scene in an unknown direction. The victim suffered a chipped tooth, but did not require any medical attention on scene, police said.