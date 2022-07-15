Alleged bigot head-butts man after making anti-Asian comments in Astoria: NYPD

Police are searching for the brute who head-butted an Asian man after making anti-Asian comments in Astoria on July 12, leaving the victim with a chipped tooth, according to authorities.
Authorities say that the alleged bigot approached the 22-year-old Asian man just before 9 p.m. on July 12 outside of 34-27 Steinway St. within the confines of the 114th Precinct. Unprovoked, the aggressor began making anti-Asian statements to the victim, before head-butting the man and fleeing the scene in an unknown direction. The victim suffered a chipped tooth, but did not require any medical attention on scene, police said.
The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force is investigating the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.
All calls are strictly confidential.