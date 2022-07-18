Man allegedly stabbed brother to death in Jamaica apartment: NYPD

A manhunt is underway in southeast Queens after an argument between brothers in a Jamaica apartment left one of them dead Sunday evening, according to the NYPD.

Police from the 103rd Precinct responded to a 911 call of a person stabbed inside of a second-floor apartment at 138-19 Jamaica Ave. near Queens Boulevard at around 6:30 p.m. above a corner bodega at the intersection with Queens Boulevard.

A verbal dispute between the two brothers in the hallway escalated into violence and 52-year-old Oscar Gutierrez was stabbed multiple times in the chest. EMS responded to the crime scene and rushed Gutierrez to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Detectives from the 103rd Precinct are searching for Gutierrez’s brother and there have been no arrests, according to an NYPD spokeswoman. The investigation is ongoing.