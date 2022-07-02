Suspect facing charges in Corona stabbing that left one dead, another injured: NYPD

A 20-year-old man is facing charges in connection with a homicide in Corona early Saturday morning, according to authorities.

Officers from the 115th Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding a dispute at the corner of 98th Street and Roosevelt Avenue just after 3 a.m. on July 2. Upon their arrival, officers found a 32-year-old man with multiple stab wounds to his head and a 32-year-old female with a laceration to her left arm, police said.

EMS arrived at the scene and transported both victims to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, where the man was pronounced dead and the woman was listed in stable condition, according to authorities.

Police are withholding the dead man’s identity, pending family notification.

A preliminary investigation revealed that there was a dispute between the suspect and two victims outside a medical office on 98th Street. The dispute culminated with the suspect stabbing both victims with an unknown object, police said.

Police took the suspect into custody and charges are pending.

A police spokesperson would not confirm if there was a relationship between the suspect and the two victims at this time.

The spokesperson would not reveal the suspect’s identity, or what the alleged motive behind the stabbings could be.

The investigation remains ongoing.