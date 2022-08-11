Alleged Bayside tire slasher charged with criminal mischief, faces up to seven years in prison if convicted

A Bayside man was arraigned in Queens Criminal Court on Thursday, Aug. 11, for allegedly slashing more than 40 tires on 27 vehicles in the neighborhood during the early morning hours of Sunday, Aug. 7, according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.

Dee Lazersmith, 42, was arrested Wednesday and charged with more than 50 counts of criminal mischief and now faces up to seven years in prison if convicted.

According to the complaint, between the hours of 1 and 7 a.m. on Aug. 7, Lazersmith allegedly used a knife to slash the tires of 27 vehicles that were parked on 42nd Avenue between 213th Street and Corporal Kennedy Street in Bayside. The estimated total damage to all the vehicles exceeds $13,000.

Katz said Lazersmith was allegedly observed on video surveillance walking on the street before stopping and bending down near the tires of numerous parked vehicles. As part of the investigation conducted by the 111th Precinct in Bayside, a folding knife was recovered from the rear passenger door of Lazersmith’s vehicle, with what appears to be rubber on the tip of the blade, according to the complaint.

“As alleged, this defendant caused thousands of dollars worth of damage by going on a slashing spree alongside a quiet residential street,” Katz said. “More than two dozen victims must now pay to repair and replace vandalized vehicle tires. This senseless nuisance will not be tolerated in Queens County. The defendant is now charged accordingly and faces prison time if convicted.”

Lazersmith was arraigned on the charges Thursday before Queens Criminal Court Judge Anthony Battisti, who ordered the defendant to return to court on October 6. Lazersmith faces up to seven years in prison if convicted.