Cyclist in critical condition after wiping out near Maspeth/Elmhurst border: NYPD

A cyclist was critically injured Friday morning close to Elmhurst Park near the Elmhurst/Maspeth border when he lost control of his bike and wiped out in the vicinity of 80th Street and 57th Avenue.

Police from the 110th Precinct responded to a 911 call of a collision involving a bicyclist at around 6:20 a.m. on Aug. 26, just north of the Long Island Expressway.

EMS also responded to the scene and rushed the 44-year-old man to Elmhurst Hospital Center, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

A preliminary investigation by the NYPD Collision Investigation Squad determined the man was cycling northbound on 80th Street when he lost control of the bike and fell into the roadway, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.