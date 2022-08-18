Quantcast
FDNY battles three-alarm fire in Corona

The FDNY battled a three-alarm fire beneath the 7 train on Roosevelt Avenue in Corona Wednesday, Aug. 17. (Photo by Lloyd Mitchell)

A firefighter was seriously injured while battling a stubborn three-alarm fire in Corona Wednesday evening, Aug. 17, according to FDNY.

Roosevelt Avenue was closed off as 33 FDNY units amassed under the elevated 7 train while 138 firefighters battled the blaze that broke out in a one-story commercial building that houses a 99-cent store and a laundromat just after 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 17.

Subway service during the evening rush was not impacted by the fire below.

The FDNY battled a three-alarm fire beneath the 7 train on Roosevelt Avenue in Corona Wednesday, Aug. 17. (Photo by Lloyd Mitchell)

The first arriving units encountered heavy fire conditions in the rear of 111-06 Roosevelt Ave. and operated four hose-lines to knock down the main body of fire which was placed under control at 6:55 p.m.

Ssearches of the building and the one next door yielded negative results, but one firefighter was seriously injured, two others had minor injuries and one civilian had minor injuries according to the FDNY, and all four were transported to Elmhurst Hospital Center.

The FDNY battled a three-alarm fire beneath the 7 train on Roosevelt Avenue in Corona Wednesday, Aug. 17. (Photo by Lloyd Mitchell)

7 trains began bypassing the 111th Street station in both directions due to the FDNY activity on street level.

Firefighters take a breather after battling the blaze. (Photo by Lloyd Mitchell)

At approximately 6:15 p.m., 7 trains resumed making stops at 111th Street station. Train service on the 7 lines operated normally Thursday morning.

Firefighters wash down the rear of a burning commercial building at 111-02 Roosevelt Ave. on Aug. 17. (Photo by Lloyd Mitchell)

The cause of the blaze is under investigation by the FDNY fire marshals’ office.

Additional reporting by Lloyd Mitchell.

