FDNY battles three-alarm fire in Corona

A firefighter was seriously injured while battling a stubborn three-alarm fire in Corona Wednesday evening, Aug. 17, according to FDNY.

Roosevelt Avenue was closed off as 33 FDNY units amassed under the elevated 7 train while 138 firefighters battled the blaze that broke out in a one-story commercial building that houses a 99-cent store and a laundromat just after 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 17.

FDNY members are currently operating at a 3-alarm fire at 111-06 Roosevelt Avenue in Queens. pic.twitter.com/xcVs7jPxT5 — FDNY (@FDNY) August 17, 2022

Subway service during the evening rush was not impacted by the fire below.

The first arriving units encountered heavy fire conditions in the rear of 111-06 Roosevelt Ave. and operated four hose-lines to knock down the main body of fire which was placed under control at 6:55 p.m.

Ssearches of the building and the one next door yielded negative results, but one firefighter was seriously injured, two others had minor injuries and one civilian had minor injuries according to the FDNY, and all four were transported to Elmhurst Hospital Center.

7 trains began bypassing the 111th Street station in both directions due to the FDNY activity on street level.

At approximately 6:15 p.m., 7 trains resumed making stops at 111th Street station. Train service on the 7 lines operated normally Thursday morning.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation by the FDNY fire marshals’ office.

Additional reporting by Lloyd Mitchell.