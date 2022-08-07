Victoria’s Secrets: ‘Saleing’ for treasures

Since the East End is famous for traversing the ocean, the bays and the inlets, sailing is immensely popular. But for me, “saleing” is the fun of shopping tag and estate sales at consignment stores!

And this past week, I found treasures for my new home at Privet Estate Sales in Riverhead and Collette Luxury Consignment in Southampton!

Those who read my column know how impressed I am with the Riverhead renaissance and their immensely powerful leader, Town Supervisor Yvette Aguiar.

The Main Street corridor is booming with a $20 million partnership with Peconic Bay Medical Center and the building of a new complex by the railroad station with the respected RXR Realty group, led by my friend Scott Rechler.

Additionally, builder Joe Petrocelli is leading a project to create the Riverhead Town Square. And there are approvals for three parking garages as well! This town is on fire!

Along Main Street, I found Privet Estate Sales, a consignment store that also runs tag and estate sales, owned by Kristen Hanyo.

When I arrived at the spacious store, there were brilliantly colored Adirondack chairs that “called” to me! She told me they had just arrived. Well, out the door they went again! They will look great at my house! Lucky me!

Then the prolific Tisha Collette opened new Collette Luxury Consignment locations in Manhattan and the Hamptons — so I visited them both and found treasures there, too!

Her stores are filled from floor to ceiling with furnishings and accessories. But I found her decades before in Southampton, where her first store is stocked with fashion! It’s a “must-stop” location for every woman, but men are welcome, too!

The fun of “saleing” is like being on a treasure hunt. You never know what riches you can find!

Yieldstreet dinner party

To thank Yieldstreet, our sponsor of Dan’s Taste food events, we had a superb dinner party at Calissa in Water Mill.

Their appetizers were mouth-watering; the whole fish fell off the bone; and the steak was tender and tasty, as were the lamb chops.

Try it and you, too, will love their food and wonderful live entertainment. Call 631-500-9292 for more information!

One of the joys of holding parties is having the opportunity to meet new people. That night, two talented friends of the iconic Dan Rattiner joined us.

They invited me to their home in Easthampton and since I was visiting my brother who lives nearby, I decided to stop in.

I couldn’t help but smile as I drove up their long driveway and saw the lavender painted front door — I knew I was at a unique place when I rang the bell. There appeared jewelry and dress designer Amy Zerner and her husband Monte Farber, who welcomed me in.

Ironically, Amy’s work has been featured on one of Dan’s Papers’ front covers before my son Josh and I bought the paper!

Interestingly, Amy and Monte are the world’s foremost designers of interactive spiritual books and teachings, having published over 30 books! Visit their website to learn more: www.theenchantedworld.net.

Amy is a National Endowment for the Arts award-winning artist and fashion designer whose clothes are sold exclusively at Bergdorf Goodman and Neiman Marcus.

In the back of her home is her atelier, where she creates her fashion and jewelry designs and selectively sells some of her creations.

What fun it is to find another hidden treasure!

A stunning show

Another kind of treasure this week was to be invited to a trunk show of Van Cleef & Arpels hosted at the gracious Oceanside Southampton home of Nicole and Allen Salmasi.

My friends Harrison Morgan and Guy Clark invited me.

To my astonishment, the Flagship Boutique Director of their Manhattan location Jacqueline La Poche grew up in Queens and her dad owned Monique Jewelers on 82nd Street in Jackson Heights.

Her dad was one of my first clients at The Queens Courier! The elegant store boasted a Tiffany and Cartier boutique. It was a unique store selling the finest jewelry. Now his daughter is following in his footsteps!