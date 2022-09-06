Cops seek shooter who fired gunshots at group of people in Glendale

The NYPD’s 104th Precinct is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a man who allegedly fired a gun at a group of people near Myrtle Avenue in Glendale on Monday, Sept. 5.

The man fired a gun multiple times in the direction of a group of people in the vicinity of Myrtle Avenue and 84th Street on Monday, Sept. 5, just before 1:30 a.m., according to authorities. No one was struck by the gunfire.

Police have released surveillance photos and video of the man who can be seen running down the street and firing the gun several times before fleeing back up the street.