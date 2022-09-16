Corona man cuffed in fatal shooting near Horace Harding Expressway in Forest Hills

Police on Friday announced the arrest of a Corona man who is believed to be behind a fatal shooting near the Horace Harding Expressway in Forest Hills on Sept. 10.

Authorities say that Obryan Hernandez, 24, of 100th Street in Corona, is facing charges of murder and criminal possession of a weapon in connection with the shooting death of 46-year-old Jamal Artis.

According to police, at 1:59 p.m. on Sept. 10, officers from the 110th Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding a man shot at 108th Street and Horace Harding Expressway in Forest Hills. Upon their arrival, officers found Artis, who had been shot in the torso.