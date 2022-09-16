FDNY investigating fatal Far Rockaway house fire

A 52-year-old man was killed in a Far Rockaway house fire on Thursday night, Sept. 15, according to the authorities.

Police from the 101st Precinct responded to a 911 of a residential fire at 16-23 Caffrey Ave. just after 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 15 and found the victim unconscious and unresponsive.

EMS rushed the man to Nassau County University Medical Center in East Meadow, Nassau County, where he was pronounced dead, according to authorities.

The FDNY dispatched 12 units with 60 firefighters to battle the fire on the first-floor of the home, which was finally brought under control just after 11 p.m., according to the FDNY.

The victim has not yet been identified and the cause of the fire is being investigated by the FDNY Fire Marshal’s office.