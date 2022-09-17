Quantcast
News

Pedestrian suffers severe leg injury after being struck by driver who was avoiding double parked vehicle in Glendale

By
0
comments
Posted on
Rushing Ambulance
Photo via Getty Images

A 25-year-old pedestrian suffered a severe leg injury Friday after being struck by a motorist who was attempting to turn around a double parked vehicle on Myrtle Avenue in Glendale, according to authorities.

Police say that the 32-year-old driver operating a 2020 Honda Fit was traveling westbound on Myrtle Avenue when she stopped behind a double parked vehicle around 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 16. The driver attempted to pull out and around the parked vehicle before losing control of her car and mounting the curb in front of 71-34 Myrtle Ave., within the confines of the 104th Precinct, where she struck the 25-year-old man.

EMS arrived at the scene and transported the man to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in critical condition with a severe leg injury, police said.

The driver remained at the scene and a police spokesperson said no criminality is suspected at this time.

The NYPD’s Highway Collision Investigation Squad is continuing its investigation into the collision.

About the Author

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Latest News

Dining & Nightlife

Entertainment

Police & Fire

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Related Articles

More from Around New York