Pedestrian suffers severe leg injury after being struck by driver who was avoiding double parked vehicle in Glendale

A 25-year-old pedestrian suffered a severe leg injury Friday after being struck by a motorist who was attempting to turn around a double parked vehicle on Myrtle Avenue in Glendale, according to authorities.

Police say that the 32-year-old driver operating a 2020 Honda Fit was traveling westbound on Myrtle Avenue when she stopped behind a double parked vehicle around 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 16. The driver attempted to pull out and around the parked vehicle before losing control of her car and mounting the curb in front of 71-34 Myrtle Ave., within the confines of the 104th Precinct, where she struck the 25-year-old man.

EMS arrived at the scene and transported the man to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in critical condition with a severe leg injury, police said.

The driver remained at the scene and a police spokesperson said no criminality is suspected at this time.

The NYPD’s Highway Collision Investigation Squad is continuing its investigation into the collision.