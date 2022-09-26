Richmond Hill man indicted on charges of sexually assaulting, robbing victims he met via online apps: DA

A Queens man has been indicted by a Queens County grand jury and was arraigned in Supreme Court on criminal sexual acts, robbery and other charges after allegedly forcing strangers he met over online apps to engage in sexual acts before demanding money, according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.

Jadu Davindra, 34, of 107th Avenue in Richmond Hill, allegedly met his first victim over Grindr on the night of May 20, 2021. According to charges, the two agreed to meet in person at Davindra’s home, where he ordered the victim to undress, restrained him with a belt and forced him to engage in non-consensual oral and anal acts. The defendant also threatened the victim with a pair of scissors while demanding him to transfer money over an app.

“Although social networking platforms help us create new connections, this case serves as a dark reminder that these apps are often exploited for brazen criminal activity,” Katz said. “As alleged, this defendant used several apps to sexually assault, threaten and rob two unsuspecting victims, causing not only physical but psychological trauma. The defendant has been indicted on serious charges and faces prison time if convicted.”

According to Katz, a second incident occurred on Oct. 27, 2021, when Davindra and another victim agreed to meet in person at the victim’s apartment after connecting on Locanto, an app to post ads. After consensual sex, Davindra allegedly wielded a knife and demanded money from the victim.

The victim fled his apartment and sought help. The victim then saw the defendant running from his apartment. When the victim returned home, he noticed personal items from his apartment were missing once, according to Katz.

Davindra was out on bail after an arrest from the first incident, and surrendered himself to a local precinct on Nov. 17, 2021, following the second incident.