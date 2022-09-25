Victoria’s Secrets: The season of happenings

There is a special feeling I get every time I go to a farmers market. Having been brought up in the city, I love prowling through the aisles featuring food entrepreneurs and farmers.

Luckily, there are markets in many neighborhoods, and mine in Westhampton Beach is located in the Village Square with a gazebo that looks like a scene out of the movie “The Music Man.” I expected to look over my shoulder and see a band marching into the gazebo and blowing their horns at any moment.

There was a talented singer and guitarist performing at the market on Saturday morning. He set the tone of the “show” of vendors selling gorgeous flowers, fruit, olive oils, “nutty” peanut butter, outrageous hummus and much more.

There was even a “cake man” who called his company “Solemate Cakes.” He shared with me that he wanted to call it “Soulful Cakes,” but the domain was already taken!

His thin, light-as-a-feather chocolate and raspberry pies were “melt-in-your-mouth” delicious! I will definitely be back for more!

But my favorite stand was the flower vendor, who brought huge pitchers filled with gloriously beautiful flowers.

Of course, the sunflowers are now found in abundance, so the price was reasonable. I did love the luscious-looking blue hydrangeas, but at $10 a stem, I passed and got a mixed colored bouquet for $30. My joy is being surrounded by flowers and I get my weekly “fix” at the Westhampton Beach Farmers Market.

Parties are back!

The sun shone brightly through a cloudless blue sky on Sunday and I was delighted to attend the party of my attorney and friend Howard Fensterman and his wife Lori at their beautiful and elegantly landscaped Long Island home.

Howard had a large tent set up in his backyard to hold the few hundred guests, including clients of his firm Abrams Fensterman, LLP, and the power makers of our city.

I was delighted to see Mayor Eric Adams in great cheer and looking spectacular in his black-and-white polka dot jacket.

Howard took to the stage to greet us all and made a special toast.

He pointed to the large American flag on stage and held it up, reminding us of the colors that represent our nation. He reminded us that, beginning in 1892, we have recited the Pledge of Allegiance, which is a solemn promise we make and must honor that we are one nation under God with liberty and justice for all!

After giving Mayor Adams his glass of Tito’s Vodka (my favorite, too), we all lifted our glasses as Howard made three toasts, beginning with asking all Americans to show each other civility as we pursue democracy. Then he reminded us that, after the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, terrorists didn’t ask if you were “red” or “blue.” We are all Americans! He also offered blessings to everyone and their loved ones and wished for their good health, happiness and prosperity. Amen!

His powerful words received a standing ovation!

It was a magical time seeing old friends Dr. Lyle Leipziger and his wife; Dr. Karen Kostroff and her husband Jon; dear friends Frank and Joyce Seddio; Tony and Gina Argento of Broadway Stages; Hank Sheinkopf and his wife; Congressman Gregory Meeks and his talented wife Simone; Senator Joe Addabbo and his wife Dawn; Assemblyman David Weprin and his wife Ronni; and Northwell Health Senior VP John Flanagan.

I felt like I was at a reunion since the COVID-19 pandemic had held back gatherings for years.

What a joyous day!

I rushed home to record my weekly “Dan’s Papers Out and About in the Hamptons” show with Frank MacKay on WABC radio, 107.1 FM, airing Monday nights at 8 p.m. You can also listen on wabcradio.com.

Tune in!