FDNY investigating cause of fire that destroyed Sunnyside bike shop

FDNY personnel were still tamping down hotspots midday Friday after a fire destroyed a Sunnyside bike shop on Thursday evening, Oct. 20.

The blaze broke out on the ground floor of the commercial and residential building located at 39-31 47th Ave. just after 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 20 inside the Fly Wing Bike Shop soon after the business had closed for the evening, according to the FDNY.

The fire spread quickly to the second floor and damaged an apartment on the third floor. Firefighters battled for nearly two hours to bring the fire under control just before 8:30 p.m. One firefighter suffered minor injuries and no civilians were hurt during the fire.

Fire marshals are investigating whether lithium-ion batteries sparked the blaze. Nearly 60 bikes were destroyed, both electric and gas-powered, according to FDNY Battalion Chief Justin Zorbo.

“We had a large number of e-bikes, and gasoline bikes approximately 30 were in the rear and the same number inside the store,” Zorbo told Eyewitness News. “We used all hands-on assignments on arrival with an additional engine and additional truck, we had a three-line stretch to an operation.”

“E-bike fires are becoming more prevalent in the city,” Zorbo added. “And they are difficult to extinguish. And require numerous hazmat resources.”

The investigation continues, according to the FDNY.