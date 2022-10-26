Woodside man charged in gun battle that broke out near Hart Playground in June: NYPD

A Woodside man surrendered himself at the 108th Precinct in Long Island City Monday morning, Oct. 24, after he was identified by detectives from the NYPD’s Violent Felony Squad investigating a gun battle that broke out in broad daylight near a local park last June.

Karma Tsering, 21, of 58th Street, was taken into custody at the station house and charged with attempted criminally negligent homicide, assault and other crimes, according to an NYPD spokesman.

The gun battle broke out at 3:20 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7, at the intersection of Broadway and 65th Street and the northeast corner of Hart Playground, sending children ducking for cover.

Tsering and Tenzin Norgal, 28, of Dry Harbor Road in Middle Village, allegedly exchanged gunfire with each other. The firefight was caught on security cameras, which showed the two men engaging in a shouting match before Tsering emerged from a car and began shooting at Norgal outside the Woodside Cafe, across the street from the playground.

Norgal sustained a gunshot wound in his right shoulder and was taken by private means to Elmhurst Hospital Center, where he was listed in stable condition before he was placed under arrest and charged with attempted murder, police said. Tsering was not wounded during the shootout and fled the crime scene in a black Audi sedan with a paper license, according to the NYPD.

After he turned himself in at the 108th Precinct, Tsering was charged with attempted criminally negligent homicide, assault, criminal possession of a loaded firearm, and reckless endangerment. Tsering was arraigned Monday before Queens Criminal Court Judge Diego Friere and ordered to return to court on Oct. 28.