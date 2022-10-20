Gunman sought in non-fatal shooting inside Jamaica apartment building: NYPD

Police from the 103rd Precinct in Jamaica are looking for a gunman who opened fire on a man inside an apartment building just south of Hillside Avenue last week.

The incident occurred on the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 11, at around 7:50 a.m., when the suspect fired his handgun multiple times striking a 31-year-old man throughout the body inside the building at 88-35 162nd St. in Jamaica, police said. The suspect took off on foot in an unknown direction.

EMS responded to the crime scene and transported the victim to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center where he was listed in stable condition, according to authorities.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspected gunman on Tuesday.

He was dressed in all black wearing a gray baseball cap and eyeglasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.