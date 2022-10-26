Queens man sentenced to state prison for packaging fentanyl, heroin at Ozone Park apartment

An Ozone Park man on Oct. 26 was sentenced to 12 years in prison on narcotics and gun possession charges, according to the city’s Special Narcotics Prosecutor.

Terry Barbour, 44, of 80th Street, previously pleaded in Manhattan Supreme Court to conspiracy, criminal possession of a controlled substance and multiple counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

Barbour was arrested on a felony arrest warrant in Bushwick, Brooklyn, on Jan. 6, 2021, three weeks after agents from the Drug Enforcement Agency’s New York Drug Enforcement Task Force raided a second-floor apartment at 94-04 80th St. in Ozone Park, where they arrested Barbour’s co-defendant Perry Funchess and recovered over 20 kilograms of narcotics, including fentanyl, heroin and cocaine from the apartment and an Infiniti Q70 sedan. In all, agents recovered 44 pounds of narcotics, including fentanyl, heroin and cocaine with an estimated street value of $4 million, according to Special Narcotics Prosecutor Bridget G. Brennan. The majority of the narcotics were found inside bags in a vehicle driven by Barbour in Queens. Two guns, including a loaded AK-47 and a loaded .380-caliber pistol, were found in the bags.

A subsequent court-authorized search of a Brooklyn storage unit resulted in the seizure of five semi-automatic guns, including three MAC-11 submachine guns, magazines and ammunition for all of the firearms. Also seized were a bulletproof vest, a gun cleaning kit and documents bearing Barbour’s name. Video surveillance from the storage unit showed Barbour and a female co-defendant removing three large duffel bags from the location.

“Increasingly, trafficking in deadly fentanyl and gun possession are linked,” Brennan said. “Gun seizures in cases overseen by my office rose by 150% in recent years. Fatal overdoses are at record high levels in New York City, with a death occurring every three hours. Those involved in the distribution of deadly narcotics and the possession of guns will continue to face significant penalties.”

Barbour’s arrest came after a long-term investigation by the DEA’s Task Force and the NYPD from May 2020 to March 2021. He was sentenced to 12 years in state prison and five years’ post-release supervision.